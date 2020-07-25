Bazemore contributed 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 131-123 loss to the Bucks.

Bazemore paced the team in rebounding and turned in a fairly well-rounded line, although he struggled from the field. Harrison Barnes (illness) is nearing his return, which will probably push Bazemore back to the bench. Nevertheless, Bazemore is one of the team's more experienced and versatile wings, so he will likely remain involved going forward.