Bazemore posted 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 victory over the Clippers.

Saturday's upset victory over the Clippers on the road marked Bazemore's best performance as a member of the Kings. He dropped a season-high 23 points while also adding four steals, showing his two-way ability. The effort also marked the fourth time in Bazemore's career that he's posted at least 20 points and four steals. Since joining Sacramento, he's averaging 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 21.2 minutes.