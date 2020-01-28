Bazemore finished with 15 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 133-129 victory over Minnesota.

Bazemore had his best outing for the Kings, turning in 15 points in 21 minutes. Since arriving in Sacramento, Bazemore has failed to reach any great heights and he is unlikely to move the fantasy needle anytime soon. The Kings could get Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (foot) back in the near future, putting Bazemore's role in serious jeopardy.