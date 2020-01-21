Kings' Kent Bazemore: Should make team debut Wednesday
Bazemore (not injury related) is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
With the trade becoming official Tuesday morning, Bazemore is on track to make his team debut Wednesday evening. He'll come off the bench with Sacramento and could struggle to see consistent minutes behind Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
More News
-
Kings' Kent Bazemore: Not eligible to play Monday•
-
Kings' Kent Bazemore: Traded to Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Weak shooting effort Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Gets defensive in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Can't crack double-digit scoring•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Failing to capitalize•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...