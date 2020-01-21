Play

Bazemore (not injury related) is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

With the trade becoming official Tuesday morning, Bazemore is on track to make his team debut Wednesday evening. He'll come off the bench with Sacramento and could struggle to see consistent minutes behind Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

More News
Our Latest Stories