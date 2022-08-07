Bazemore signed a one-year contract with the Kings on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Bazemore spent the 2021-22 season with the Lakers and averaged just 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 14.0 minutes per game. He'll attempt to bounce back on his one-year deal with Sacramento.
