Kings' Kent Bazemore: Traded to Kings
Bazemore -- along with Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks -- was traded to the Kings in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wojnarowski notes that the Trail Blazers save $12.3 on the deal, and that it cuts the organization's luxury tax bill in half. Bazemore is having a rough year shooting the ball, hitting just 34.7 percent of his shots for 7.9 points in 25.8 minutes. His role seems unlikely to change significantly in Sacramento. If anything, he might see fewer minutes given the Kings' depth on the wing and at guard.
