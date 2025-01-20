Ellis (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Ellis was listed as questionable due to a nagging ankle problem, but he'll give it a go Sunday and should see steady minutes off the bench. The former Alabama standout has started in six of his eight appearances this month, averaging 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 28.8 minutes per game.