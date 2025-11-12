Ellis had three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two blocks and one steal in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Ellis played a limited role off the bench once again, a trend that is all too familiar when it comes to what we have seen over the past couple of years. Despite a small amount of defensive upside, his offensive shortcomings are clearly evident. He has scored double digits only twice thus far, averaging 6.2 points through the first 11 games. There is no reason to consider him a viable asset, even in slightly deeper formats.