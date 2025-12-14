site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Kings' Keon Ellis: Cleared to face MIN
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ellis (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Ellis was previously listed as questionable for the contest due to right wrist soreness. In 24 games this season, Ellis is averaging 5.3 points and 1.2 steals across 17 minutes.
