Ellis ended Sunday's 109-95 loss to the Nuggets with one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist in 13 minutes.

Ellis logged double-digit minutes for the second time all season as the Kings cleared their bench in Sunday's regular-season finale. Headed to the playoffs for the first time in what feels like forever, the Kings are not used to having to prepare for postseason basketball. Based on what we have seen throughout the season, don't expect to see Ellis on the floor during the playoff run.