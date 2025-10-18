Ellis logged 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 117-166 preseason win over the Lakers.

Ellis is making.a case for the first unit, but his spot may be at the whim of how the scheme fits with coach Doug Christie's plans. Zach LaVine is versatile enough to hold down a wing position, but his presence there would force DeMar DeRozan (groin) into a larger frontcourt role that would be better served by someone like Keegan Murray (thumb). Since Murray's debut is still weeks away, we could see a lot more from Ellis to begin the regular season, but he'll still be pushed by Malik Monk for minutes at off-guard.