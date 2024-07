Ellis tallied 30 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 33 minutes of Wednesday's 91-90 loss to the Warriors in the California Classic.

Ellis closed the 2023-24 season in the starting lineup for Sacramento, but the Kings opted to give Ellis more time to refine his game in Summer League. Over three games in the California Classic, Ellis averaged 20.3 points 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists during 29.0 minutes.