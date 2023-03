Ellis posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 win over the Capitanes.

Ellis' three steals tied for a team-high in Wednesday's victory. He is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.2 minutes across 22 games this season.