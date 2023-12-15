Ellis had 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 128-123 win over the Thunder.

Ellis thrived off the bench and made his presence felt on both ends of the court, though his scoring figures certainly stood out. This 17-point output represented a season-high mark for the former Alabama standout, but at the same time, he's scored in double digits just three times throughout the campaign. Chances are this was an outlier rather than a sign of things to come in the future for Ellis.