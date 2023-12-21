Ellis closed with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 loss to the Celtics.

Ellis displayed his talents beyond the arc with four three-pointers making up the entirety of his scoring total. Ellis sunk two of his shots right off the bat with the second unit and took over duties from the starters in the fourth quarter. Ellis currently has little fantasy value, and it will take a significant injury in the backcourt for Ellis to have any lasting effect on the box score.