Ellis is expected to start Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

With Keegan Murray (calf) out for at least one week, Ellis is expected to join the first unit for the first time since Nov. 16. The 25-year-old has seen inconsistent playing time of late, averaging 3.6 points, 2.0 steals, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.2 minutes per contest over his last five appearances. He has shot just 26.1 percent from the field on 4.6 attempts per game during that span.