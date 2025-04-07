Ellis finished Sunday's 120-113 win over the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals over 40 minutes.

Ellis recorded a game-high four steals Sunday, and his stingy defense played an integral part in keeping both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland from reaching the 20-point plateau. Ellis has maintained a starting role despite the return of Malik Monk, but he remains a far more appealing fantasy option in category-based leagues. Across his last nine outings (all starts), Ellis has averaged 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes.