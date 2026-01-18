site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-keon-ellis-game-time-call-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Kings' Keon Ellis: Game-time call for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ellis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Ellis was held out of Friday's clash due to knee soreness but could return to the hardwood Sunday. The team should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories