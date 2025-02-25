Ellis (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Utah, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Ellis sustained a minor right ankle sprain during the second quarter of Monday's win over the Hornets and did not return. However, the 25-year-old was seen putting shots up after Tuesday's practice, which bodes well for his potential return in the near future, per Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140. If Ellis remains on the shelf Wednesday, Markelle Fultz and Devin Carter are candidates for an uptick in playing time.