Ellis logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt), one assist and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 loss to Atlanta.

Ellis finally found some rhythm on the offensive end, scoring a season-high 20 points. With Zach LaVine (thigh) and Malik Monk (ankle) both sidelined, it was Ellis who took full advantage. While this was an encouraging performance, we would need to see much more of this before declaring him a sustainable fantasy asset.