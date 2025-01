Ellis is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Ellis will make his fifth start of the campaign, stepping into the starting lineup with Keegan Murray (ankle) sidelined. In his four starts this season, Ellis averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 25.8 minutes.