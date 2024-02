The Kings are signing Ellis to a three-year contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ellis will have his two-way contract converted to a standard deal Friday. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.9 minutes across 29 appearances in 2023-24. Ellis will likely continue to be a depth piece in Sacramento's backcourt.