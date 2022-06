Ellis and the Kings agreed Thursday to a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ellis went unselected in Thursday's 2022 NBA Draft but has found a home in Sacramento. During his senior season at Alabama, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists in 30.9 minutes. He was named to the 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team.