Ellis had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, two blocks and three steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 110-96 victory over the Nets.

Ellis played at least 30 minutes for the first time in almost two weeks, helping the Kings to a much-needed victory. After a productive stretch earlier in the month, Ellis moved back to a bench role once the team was fully healthy. While this is a great performance, it should be noted that Keegan Murray was limited to just 24 minutes as a result of foul trouble, affording a few extra minutes for Ellis.