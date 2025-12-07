Ellis amassed three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one block and one steal across nine minutes during Saturday's 127-111 victory over the Heat.

Ellis saw single-digit minutes for the third time in Sacramento's last four games, though he still chipped in on the defensive end during his limited run. The fourth-year guard has seen inconsistent playing time of late, logging at least 10 minutes in just two of his last six games. During that span, he has averaged 1.8 points while shooting 21.4 percent from the field in 11.7 minutes per contest.