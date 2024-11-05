Ellis posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 111-110 victory over the Heat.

With Kevin Huerter (illness) sidelined, Doug McDermott surprisingly started Saturday's game against the Raptors, but Ellis got his chance Monday. Ellis' defensive work has always been stellar, but his offensive upside remains limited due to an inconsistent shot. Given Huerter is expected to return soon, Ellis' stay in the starting lineup likely won't last long.