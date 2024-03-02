Ellis provided two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals over 18 minutes during Friday's 124-120 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Getting the start at point guard in place of De'Aaron Fox (knee), Ellis focused his efforts on defense and distribution rather than trying to match Fox's scoring. The four steals were a career high for the second-year guard, while the seven dimes tied his previous best performance, set Dec. 16 against the Jazz. Ellis has had trouble maintaining a spot in the backcourt rotation this season, but if Fox misses additional time, he could have some short-term appeal as a DFS punt play.