Ellis tallied 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Blue.

Ellis's game-high 24 points helped lead Stockton to victory Wednesday. He was also one rebound away from a double-double. Over nine regular-season appearances, Ellis is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.1 minutes per game.