Ellis racked up six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes during Friday's 112-93 loss to Boston.

Ellis continues to play a muted role on a Sacramento team with seemingly nothing to play for. Although his per-minute production has been adequate, the simple fact is that Ellis just isn't seeing enough court time to have any sustainable value. In four games over the past week, he has averaged 8.3 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 20.8 minutes per game.