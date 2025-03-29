Ellis ended Saturday's 121-91 loss to the Magic with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 18 minutes.

Although Ellis has maintained a starting role despite the recent return of Malik Monk from an illness, Saturday's performance doesn't bode well for his chances of sticking with the first unit going forward. That said, Ellis has averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes over his last 15 games as a starter, so he should remain a strong source of triples and swipes in category-based fantasy leagues as long as he holds onto this role.