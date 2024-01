Ellis logged 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Sunday's 133-100 loss to New Orleans.

The Kings were blown out of this game early on, and De'Aaron Fox played just 26 minutes as a result. This was Ellis' first appearance since Dec. 31, so he hasn't been as involved lately with the Kings presumably preserving his two-way eligibility. When he does see the floor, the Kings seem to prefer him over Davion Mitchell.