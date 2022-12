Ellis recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 win over the Lakeland Magic.

Ellis tied with Chima Moneke for a team-high in scoring Thursday, despite playing eight fewer minutes. He has now started in all 12 of his appearances for Stockton this season.