Ellis tallied one point (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Ellis played double-digit minutes off the bench during Sunday's preseason opener but wasn't able to generate significant production in the loss. He split time between the G League and NBA last year, and he averaged 1.5 points in 4.4 minutes per game over 16 appearances with the parent club.