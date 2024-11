Ellis posted six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 127-118 overtime win over the Suns.

With Malik Monk (ankle) leaving the contest early, Ellis saw an increased role off the bench but failed to capitalize. The defensive-minded guard can rack up steals quickly but has a limited offensive upside.