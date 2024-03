Ellis posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 win over the Lakers.

Ellis finished with a plus-6 net rating during his time on the court, which was the worst mark among Sacramento's starters, but he was efficient and active defensively in Wednesday's victory. Kevin Huerter (leg) was sidelined Wednesday, and Ellis' play likely secured a starting spot Saturday against the Knicks if Huerter is inactive again.