Ellis registered 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-15 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to Oklahoma City.

With 26 points on the night, Ellis easily set a new career-best mark. He's been a remarkable story for the Kings, and he's stepping up admirably in the absence of Malik Monk (knee) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder). Over his last 10 games, Ellis has averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals.