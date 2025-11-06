Ellis posted zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 win over Golden State.

Ellis failed to produce, despite the fact that Sacramento was without two regular starters. It's been a slow start to the season for Ellis, having scored double-digits only twice thus far. Although he is averaging 1.6 steals per game, it simply isn't enough to warrant a roster spot outside of very deep leagues.