Ellis recorded 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 loss to the Skyforce.

Ellis's game-high 10 rebounds helped him post just his second double-double of the season in Thursday's playoff loss. However, his five fouls prevented him from playing extended minutes.