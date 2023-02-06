Ellis finished Sunday's 136-104 loss to the Pelicans with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 17 minutes.

While the Kings were trailing by 36 points with 4:36 left in the third quarter, Ellis checked into the contest and didn't leave the court for the rest of the night. The two-way rookie out of Alabama was making just his sixth appearance of the season for the NBA team, and even though he was a positive contributor during his time on the floor, he's unlikely to receive more playing time in competitive games because of it. Look for Sacramento to reassign Ellis to the G League's Stockton Kings as soon as De'Aaron Fox returns from personal leave.