Ellis (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Ellis is dealing with right wrist soreness and is in danger of missing his first game due to an injury this season. If the 25-year-old guard is ruled out, Malik Monk and Nique Clifford are candidates for increased playing time. Ellis has seen inconsistent run of late, averaging 2.8 points, 1.0 steals and 1.0 assists in 16.2 minutes per contest over his last five outings.