Ellis re-signed with the Kings on a two-way contract Sunday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Ellis spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Kings on a two-way deal, and he'll remain with the organization this season on a contract that will continue to allow him flexibility to move between the NBA and G League clubs. He made 16 appearances with Sacramento last year and averaged 1.5 points in 4.4 minutes per game.