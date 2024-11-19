Ellis chipped in 33 points (9-17 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks.

Ellis pulverized his previous career-high scoring mark and looked impressive off the bench in this game despite the fact the Kings suffered a one-point defeat. This performance came out of nowhere, though, as Ellis was averaging just 5.9 points per game since the beginning of November entering Monday's eight-game slate. Thus, fantasy managers shouldn't go crazy picking up Ellis from waivers. He's expected to remain a bench option and not much else for the Kings going forward.