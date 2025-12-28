Ellis registered 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 win over the Mavericks.

Ellis moved into the starting lineup for just the third time this season, casually dropping a season-high 21 points, including five three-pointers. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, it should be noted that Ellis had played a total of just 23 minutes in the previous three games, failing to score in all three. Managers could consider grabbing him, just in case this role sticks moving forward, keeping in mind he plays for Sacramento, where apparently, no one is safe.