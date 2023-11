Ellis (ankle) played 5:35 in Tuesday's 124-123 win over the Warriors, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt).

Ellis was back in action after a three-game absence, but he handled only a sparse role off the bench while the Kings leaned heavily on starting point guard De'Aaron Fox (40 minutes). Barring Fox missing time again due to an injury, Fox isn't likely to see his playing time pick up dramatically anytime soon.