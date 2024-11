Ellis is in the Kings' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Heat, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Ellis will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Monday as he takes Doug McDermott's spot in the starting five. Early in the season, Ellis is averaging 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals over 17.8 minutes per contest.