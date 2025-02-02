Ellis posted three points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 144-110 loss to the Thunder.

Although Ellis couldn't find the mark from long distance Saturday, he was still able to chip in on the defensive end of the floor. The 25-year-old has come off Sacramento's bench in his last eight appearances, where he's averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 19.9 minutes. If the team opts to move star floor general De'Aaron Fox ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, however, Ellis could find himself making future starts for the Kings down the stretch of the season.