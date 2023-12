Ellis will start Saturday's game against the Jazz, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

De'Aaron Fox (shoulder) is sitting out Saturday, but presumably, he's day-to-day. Ellis is coming off a promising performance against the Thunder on Thursday, as he scored 17 points with six rebounds, three assists, one block, one steal and five three-pointers. Malik Monk is likely to see an expanded role as well.