Ellis isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Ellis was in contention for a starting spot after Keegan Murray (thumb) went down, but Sacramento is inserting Nique Clifford into the starting lineup Wednesday, instead. Still, Ellis should play a sizeable role off the bench. The 25-year-old averaged 20.7 minutes per game last season when coming off the bench.