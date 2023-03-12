Edwards played 26 minutes in Saturday's 128-119 win over the Suns, finishing with 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes.

After having failed to get off the bench in either of the Kings' previous two contests, Edwards was a surprise entry into the rotation Saturday as a replacement for Terence Davis, who didn't see the floor in a coach's decision. The second-year forward was a plus-18 during his time on the court and played over struggling starter Keegan Murray (15 minutes) down the stretch. Though a 25-plus-minute role won't be guaranteed for Edwards moving forward, expect him to stick in the rotation for at least one more game after his strong showing Saturday.