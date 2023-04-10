Edwards finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 10 minutes during Sunday's 109-95 loss to Denver.

Edwards barely featured in the loss, playing 10 minutes as the Kings went with their second and third units. While he has actually been able to see regular minutes over the past month, Edwards has scored double-digits only three times, failing to have any sort of a tangible impact.